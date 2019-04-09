Home

Thomas Itterly, 54, of Kissimmee, passed peacefully April 4 at Good Shepard Hospice House in Auburndale after a long illness.
Born in Scranton, PA, to Walter Richard Itterly and Marilyn Hanahue Itterly, Tom attended Lakeland High School and graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1983. He moved to Florida soon thereafter. Tom retired from Disney after 27 years in 2017, and worked on the Empress Lily, Hollywood and Vine and Primetime. He loved his work delighting guests with his goofy antics, booming voice, funny business and silliness. He lived to bring smiles and joy to those around him, always one with a quick smile and a helping hand.
Tom is survived by his children, Angela and TJ Itterly; sisters, Linda Steidel of Austin, Texas, Marilyn Spina of Land O'Lakes, FL, Ann Wiley of Lansdale, PA, and brother, Brian Itterly of Harleysville, PA, niece, Shannon Steidel, nephews, Andrew and Adam Spina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Good Shepard Hospice House in Auburndale.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
