Veria Mae Bertrand Pool was born December 26, 1965, in Pecan Island, Louisiana. She began her journey of eternal peace on January 26, 2020.
Veria was preceded by her parents, Clara and Gerome Bertrand. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Larry L. Pool Jr., and two sons, Larry Pool III and Matthew Ryan Pool.
They lived many years in the Kissimmee area, but moved to Groveland, Florida, in recent years.
Veria earned a Bachelor Degree in business from McNeese University, Lake Charles, Louisiana. She also earned an Associate Degree from Valencia College.
She enjoyed her nursing career at Florida Hospital in Kissimmee, FL. She also worked at Heart of Florida Hospital in Davenport, FL.
Visitation will be held Feb. 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grissom Funeral Home, 803 Emmett Street, Kissimmee.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Kissimmee, 1700 N. John Young Parkway.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020