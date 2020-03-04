Home

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
1550 MillSlough Road
Kissimmee, FL
Vonita Lou Shelton


1933 - 2020
Vonita Lou Shelton, 86, of Kissimmee, FL passed away on February 18, 2020.
She was born on November 8, 1933 to James and Mernice (Vaughn) Jackson in Dunkin County, MO. Mrs. Shelton was a line assembly worker for General Motors for many years. She was a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Kissimmee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce L. Shelton in 2015. Vonita is survived by her loving family; sons, Steven (Betty) Shelton of Kissimmee, FL, Allen Shelton of Muncie, IN, Randy V. Shelton of Layton, UT; brother, Gerald Jackson of Danville, IN; sister, Verletta (Thomas) King of Indianapolis, IN.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday March 7, 2020 beginning at 12:00 PM at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Mill Slough Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744. Rev. Eric Skelton will officiate.
Arrangements are under the care of Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Home and Crematory, 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744. 407.847.2494; www.osceolamemgds.com.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
