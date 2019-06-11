Wayne Andrew Sorrell, 75, of St. Cloud, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Wayne was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry B. and Millie Sorrell. He moved to Florida in 1953 from Winter Haven, Florida. Wayne was a retired Commander at Kissimmee Police Department, Past Director of the Criminal Justice Academy of Osceola, lifetime member of BPOE Elks Lodge # 1873, Kissimmee, Florida, Past District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler of the Central Florida District, Past State Chair of Drug Awareness, a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose # 2056, Kissimmee, Florida, FOE Fraternal Order of the Eagles # 4048, Kissimmee, Florida Orange Blossom Masonic Lodge # 80 F & AM, Master Mason, Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason, Kissimmee, Florida, A Noble in the Bahia Shrine Temple, Kissimmee, Florida.

Wayne received his Bachelor of Science Degree at Valencia College and his Master's Degree from Rollins College. He received numerous certificates from organizations and businesses throughout Osceola County. He was Patrol Officer of the year, Florida School related Employee of the year nominee for the School District, he received the Retired Commander of the quarter from the Kissimmee Police Department, and numerous certificates for extended education classes.

Education was very important to Wayne and he encouraged not only his son, his daughter and his grandsons to achieve the highest education they could and follow their dreams, but also many people he came in contact with along his professional and personal life.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Saundra Jo Sorrell of St. Cloud, Florida; his son: Wayne Andrew Sorrell II of Winter Park, Florida; his daughter: Amy Sorrell Rousch (Bob) of Kissimmee, Florida; three grandchildren: William R. Rousch, Reid Thayer Sorrell and Ridley Holden Sorrell.

Wayne's family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home.

A Service to Celebrate the Life of Wayne Andrew Sorrell will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at the Neptune Road Baptist Church, 1620 Neptune Road, Kissimmee, Florida 34744 with Reverend Dr. Bob Reaves officiating.

Interment will follow at Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery in Kissimmee. An Elk's Memorial Service will follow the burial at the Elk's Lodge, 1655 Kings Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744.

The Sorrell family is being cared for by: Conrad & Thompson Funeral Home, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.