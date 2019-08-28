Home

Willard Arden Cole


1940 - 2019
Willard Arden Cole In Memoriam
WILLARD ARDEN COLE
July 22, 1940 - August 2, 2019
Willard A. Cole died suddenly while visiting his hometown of Wells, N.Y.
He was born in Gloversville, N.Y., and graduated from Wells High School in 1958. He flew as a bush pilot for two years before attending Parks Aeronautical College in Missouri. In 1961 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After serving four years, he returned to New York and went to work for T.W.A. He flew for T.W.A. until his retirement in 1992.
He and his family moved to Kissimmee in 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Beth, and his daughter, Janet Kelley (Robert), and granddaughter, Morgan Kelly.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
