Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home
1717 Old Boggy Creek Road
Kissimmee, FL
William Waryas, 79, of Kissimmee, FL, passed away on June 24, 2019, in Kissimmee, FL at his residence in Kissimmee, Florida.
He was born in Detriot, Michigan on November 29, 1939 to William T. Waryas and Lottie Psczoikowski. William moved to Kissimmee, FL in 1967.
He was a member of Moose Lodge. His hobbies including Sports, Fishing and going to the beach.
Mr. William was preceded in death by his Wife, Shirley Waryas and Son, Billy Waryas. He is survived by Son, John Waryas of Kissimmee. Daughters, Gail Marie Boettger of Howey In The Hills and Lisa Davies of Greensburg, Indiana. 3 Grand Children and 3 Great Grand Children.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Osceola Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 1717 Old Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee, Florida 34744.
Published in Osceola News Gazette on June 27, 2019
