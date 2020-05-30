William G. Hayes Jr.
1934 - 2020
William George Hayes, Jr., 85, of Goose Creek, husband of Barbara Ann Stookey Hayes, passed away, Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. All services are private. Mr. Hayes was born December 25, 1934, in Chicago, IL, son of the late William G. Hayes, Sr. and Dorothy L. Dubois Hayes. He served in the US Navy and retired after 20 years. He also retired from the Naval Weapons Station and the City of Hanahan as Maintenance Foreman. He was a member of the American Legion Post #166 in Goose Creek, Fleet Reserve and the Submarine Vets. Survivors, including his wife Barbara, one son and one daughter: Jonathan Brady (Pamela) of Moncks Corner and Laura Osborne (Dale) of Hollywood and one brother: George Hayes. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by son, John Hayes.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Charleston Humane Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.

Published in Goose Creek Gazette on May 30, 2020.
