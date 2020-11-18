1/1
Willie Lee Hodge
Willie Lee Hodge age 84 of Rutherfordton, NC passed away on November 15th at his home. Willie was the son of the late Marie Effie Flynn Hodge, and Sidney Breymon Hodge. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Ruthie Hodge; children Timothy Hodge, Randy Hodge, and Debra Hodge Hedgecock; sister, Barbara Hodge Haynes, grandchildren Jeni Hodge, Steven Hodge, Amy Hodge Whinsant, Alexander Hodge, Maegan Hedgecock Thomas, and Sarah Hedgecock; Great grandchildren Allison, Marley, Al, and Sincere; In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Esther Hodge.

Willie (Bill) Lee Hodge was a devoted father and husband always. Over his life he was a NCSU graduate, chemist, Boy Scout Troop master, Sunday School Teacher, choir director, entrepreneur, and Treatment System supervisor. He was a man that loved nature. He loved the smell of dirt being plowed over and watching things grow, including his kids. He was faithful to attend all the little things like our sporting events as well as the big days in our lives. Foremost though, he followed his heart, and his heart followed God. He was a positive influence on many people in both NC and SC. Those that he helped guide, support, encouraged, or provided for often refer to him as "Mr. Willie."

A memorial service will be held on Thursday November 19th 2020 at 1:00 PM, Piedmont Baptist Church, 1050 Maple Creek Road, Rutherfordton, with the Rev. Ad Hooper officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.

Mr. Willie, we love you!

Published in Goose Creek Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Piedmont Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Crowe's Mortuary
118 College Ave
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 286-2304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
