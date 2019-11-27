Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Eleanor Wejrowski. View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Liturgy 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary





A. Eleanor Wejrowski, 91, of Midland, made her entrance into heaven on Nov. 19, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born July 19, 1928 to Ignace and Anna (Buron) Balcirak in Midland where she lived her entire life. She always enjoyed numbers and it was ironic that she was born on the 19th and took her last breath on the 19th, of 2019.She was from a farming family, but insisted on a high school diploma. She enrolled at MHS and pulled her older sister along. She graduated in 1948, the year she turned 20. She then met and married Theodore Wejrowski on Sept. 15, 1951 in Midland. She worked at Dow Corning Corp as her children got older, retiring at the age of 70. Church was very important to her, especially the Novena to the Blessed Mother. She had many interests including playing cards, dancing, travel, word games, bowling, golf, fishing, flowers and gardening. She enjoyed being surrounded by her close-knit family. They have many wonderful memories of joy and laughter with her. She was an amazing woman, mother, grandmother and friend. Even though she suffered with blindness and dementia, she remained surprisingly cheerful.Eleanor is survived by her children, Marsha Musselman (Mike) of Midland, Monna Wejrowski of Detroit, Karen Davis (Pat) of Norfolk, Va., Callen Wejrowski of Phoenix, Ariz., Ted Wejrowski (Cindy) of Rhodes, Tina Zimmerman (Greg Austin) of Midland. She also survived by her grandchildren, Nick Zimmerman (Kelly), Rachel Zimmerman (Josh Eastman), Stephen Wejrowski (Marty), Sam Wejrowski (Naomi), Christal Bromley (Jeremy), Megan Wejrowski, Brent Wejrowski (Nancy Rodriguez), Shana Musselman (Kyle Radford), Nicole Krueger (Jacob), Melissa Davis, Kelley Davis, Tim Davis; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Isaac, Elijah, Jacob, and Abby Wejrowski, Layla Zimmerman, Leora Eastman, Alex Crain, Ryan and Andrew Bromley, Owen, London, and Allie Zimmerman, Jackson and Aiden Wejrowski, Sadie and baby Krueger. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Hanson (age 103); and sister-in-law, Gertie Kaczynski. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore in 1991; two brothers; and five sisters.The family wishes to thank all the nurses and aides at Avielle Haven, Heartland Hospice and Riverside Place for their loving care of our mother.The funeral Liturgy for Eleanor will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Rob Howe as celebrant. Burial will be in New Calvary Cemetery. Eleanor's family will receive friends at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. A vigil service for the deceased will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Visitation will also be at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Global Compassion Incorporated of Midland, 3910 Concord St., Midland, MI 48642. Funeral arrangements for Eleanor were entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.

Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019

