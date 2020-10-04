Aaron Charles BlakeOn Oct. 2, 2020 at the age of 53, Aaron Blake passed away peacefully at home. He bravely fought pancreatic cancer with courage, dignity and a positive attitude for three years.Aaron was a life long Sanford resident and loved his community. He graduated with high honors from Central Michigan University with a degree in education. Aaron was employed with Meridian Public Schools, teaching science for close to 27 years. He was a beloved coach of football, baseball, basketball and softball. On Sept. 17, 1994 he married the love of his life Amy (Kline) and together they raised two children, Benjamin and Emily, both of whom he was incredibly proud.Aaron loved his family and spending time with them on Sanford Lake fishing. Every year he won the annual Blake Family Fishing Tally board. He also enjoyed hunting, supporting any Meridian sporting event and was game for any crazy, spur of the moment adventure his wife took him on.He is survived by his wife, Amy; son, Benjamin; and daughter, Emily. He is also survived by his mother, Carolyn Underdahl of Bismarck, N.D.; three cousins who were like sisters to him, Julie (Mark) Woods, Mary (Rob) Buchanan and Barb (Ken) Drabik; mother- and father-in-law, Jane and Larry Kline; and many, many lifelong friends who were like brothers to him. Preceding him in death was his father, Donald Blake Jr.Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Meridian football field. In leu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be sent in Aaron's memory to the care of Amy Blake, 2345 N. Meridian Road, Sanford MI 48657. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.