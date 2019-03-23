Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada Potter. View Sign





She is survived by her seven children, Brian Shattuck, Doug and Cheryl Shattuck all of Midland, Mary and Bob Tubbs, Bob and Nancy Potter of Arizona, Karen Morrison Gross of Coleman, Pam and Bruce Hallead of Columbiaville, and loving family Rick and Kathy Gensel of Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marc, Wayne, Steve and Dawn Steele; Kerry (Patrick), Ryan (Jennifer), Craig, and Shannon (Gerben) Potter; Brook (Chad), and Casey (Beth) Gensel, Michelle (Rob), Michael and Kim Morrison, Kathy (Warren) Hallead, Tracey (John), Kurt (Jolena) Shattuck, Sarah (boyfriend Robert) Russell (Heather) Shattuck; as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind siblings, Jim Wilmot, Sylvia (Terry) Schutt, Carol Wilmont, Theresa (John) Collins all of Mount Pleasant; as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ricky; brothers, Bill and Richard; sister, Lena Riley; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Wilmot; brother-in-law, Jerry Riley; nieces, Mary Kay and Courtney; nephew, Richard; granddaughter, Theresa Steele; best friend, Myrna Bennett; and her loving husband R.D. Potter (March 17, 1995).



Services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ware-



The family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to the staff at Olson Manor for the amazing care that she received. Ada Wilmot Shattuck Potter went to be with her Lord and Savior, March 19, 2019 peacefully in her sleep. She was born to Sylvia (Stevens) and Leo "Ted" Wilmont on Jan. 1, 1935 in Isabella County. She was raised and educated in Mount Pleasant. She married Elwood Shattuck and had three sons. She later married R.D. Potter and joined his four children on Jan. 12, 1962. She was a member of Eagle Ridge Church of God and was very active there, as well as a member of the Midland Rebecca Lodge 378 and the Midland I.O.O.F. 418. She helped start a camping club called Hour Gang Camping Club in 1978. She enjoyed camping, traveling, volunteering and spending time with her family.She is survived by her seven children, Brian Shattuck, Doug and Cheryl Shattuck all of Midland, Mary and Bob Tubbs, Bob and Nancy Potter of Arizona, Karen Morrison Gross of Coleman, Pam and Bruce Hallead of Columbiaville, and loving family Rick and Kathy Gensel of Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marc, Wayne, Steve and Dawn Steele; Kerry (Patrick), Ryan (Jennifer), Craig, and Shannon (Gerben) Potter; Brook (Chad), and Casey (Beth) Gensel, Michelle (Rob), Michael and Kim Morrison, Kathy (Warren) Hallead, Tracey (John), Kurt (Jolena) Shattuck, Sarah (boyfriend Robert) Russell (Heather) Shattuck; as well as many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind siblings, Jim Wilmot, Sylvia (Terry) Schutt, Carol Wilmont, Theresa (John) Collins all of Mount Pleasant; as well as several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ricky; brothers, Bill and Richard; sister, Lena Riley; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Wilmot; brother-in-law, Jerry Riley; nieces, Mary Kay and Courtney; nephew, Richard; granddaughter, Theresa Steele; best friend, Myrna Bennett; and her loving husband R.D. Potter (March 17, 1995).Services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor Bill Greiner of Eagle Ridge Church of God officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.; and Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made either to the family or the . Burial will be in Sanford Cemetery in Sanford alongside her loving husband of 33 years, R.D. Potter.The family would like to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to the staff at Olson Manor for the amazing care that she received.

Funeral Home Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland

1200 W. Wheeler St

Midland , MI 48640

(989) 631-2292 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.