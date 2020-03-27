Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Joseph Mantle. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Adam Joseph Mantle

Adam Joseph Mantle "Mickey", 29, died unexpectedly at MidMichigan Hospital in Midland on Saturday, March 21, 2020 following a severe body and blood infection which he was unable to fight due to an autoimmune disease (CGD...Chronic Granuloma Disease) which he had since his birth. He was born Feb. 20, 1991 in Midland, to John L. Mantle and Michele (Duley) Mantle. Adam graduated from Herbert H. Dow High School in 2009 and then received his bachelor's degree from Northwood University in Midland in 2019.

Adam was full of love for life, which radiated to others through his personal interactions. Everyone who knew him admired his smile, his outgoing magnetic personality, personal values and his caring for others. Adam accepted everyone for who they were. He made others feel important and welcomed everywhere he went. From a simple "Hello" to deep conversations, he appreciated others as was genuine to all. He loved living life. He especially loved his family and friends wholeheartedly. Adam was also an avid sports enthusiast and participated in basketball, baseball, softball and golf and loved his country music. He loved being part of a team and would do anything for his teammates.

Adam would tell all those that are suffering from his loss to laugh, make someone smile, accept others for who they are, don't be so busy in life that you don't take the time for your family and friends. In your darkest hour comes your greatest strength and you too can be a light in someone's darkest hour. So, trust in God and let his light shine through you.

Adam is survived by his parents, John Mantle of Midland and Michele Mantle of Midland; sister, Venessa (Glen) Jeris; special nieces, Aria and Ainsley of Lakemoor, Ill.; older brother, John Mantle of Midland; grandparents, William and Darlene (Kingham) Mantle of Midland and William and Yvonne (Czapski) Duley of Tustin, Mich. Also surviving are many, cousins, aunts and uncles and thousands of true friends.

Cremation services are being arranged by Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home. Those wishing to consider an expression of sympathy may wish to make a contribution to John or Michele Mantle which will be applied toward a celebration of Adam's life to be held this summer.





