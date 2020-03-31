Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Jane Novak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes Jane Novak

Agnes Jane Novak, 82, of Sanford, passed away March 30, 2020 at her home.

She was born Dec. 15, 1937 in Midland, the daughter of Frank and Anne (Grotkowski) Pnacek. She grew up on the family farm on Jefferson Avenue and attended Midland schools, graduating from Midland High School in 1956. The former Agnes Pnacek married her high-school sweetheart, Laurence Novak, July 3, 1957; he preceded her in death in 2005.

Agnes was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest love was time spent with family. She shared her artistic talents through birthday and wedding cakes, knitting and handmade dolls. She loved to cook and bake for family gatherings. She enjoyed attending the many games and performances of her children and grandchildren. Agnes was the friendly face in the office of Sanford IGA for 17 years, retiring in 1992. Following retirement, Agnes and Larry enjoyed several winters in Arizona. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford for over 50 years.

She is survived by four sons and a daughter, Joe Novak of Sanford, Steve (Denice) Novak of Pinconning, Randy (Edwina) Novak of Sanford, Sherry (Dave) Mitchell of Midland and Mark (Heather) Novak of Sanford; grandchildren, Morgan Novak, Jeff (Carissa) Novak, Jared (Tracy) Novak, Jacob (Kylie) Novak, Sarah (Luke) Huss, David (Beth) Novak, Julie Mitchell, Scott Mitchell, Hayden Novak; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Anne Chritz, Edward Pnacek, Charles Pnacek, Barbara (John) Rice, Mike (Janice Putt) Pnacek, Lucy (Jerry) Smith, Patrick Pnacek, Henry (Sandy) Pnacek; sister-in-law, Gail Pnacek; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Frank Pnacek, Stanley Pnacek, Joseph Pnacek.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family.

A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Anyone interested in an expression of sympathy is asked to consider Our Lady of Grace, St Jude Children's Research Hospital or their favorite charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





