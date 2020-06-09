Agnes PentkowskiAgnes Pentkowski, most compassionate and loving mother and the greatest Polish cook on the planet, went home to be with the Lord, June 4, 2020. She was born Jan. 16, 1936 to Sophia and John Piorkowski in Omer, Mich. She leaves behind five children who will forever miss her dearly, Stu Pentkowski, Mark Pentkowski, Annette (Jim) Bleech, Dan Pentkowski and Amy Pentkowski. Agnes was a strong, determined woman who was self-made and built an empire out of nothing. She was multi-talented, thrifty and found comfort in doing things for her family like sewing her kids clothes, cutting their hair (with a bowl), making ricotta cheese using a cheesecloth and kneading bread from scratch. She poured her blood, sweat and tears into her rental property business learning how to how to do some of the plumbing, electrical and remodeling work herself. At 80 years old she wasn't afraid to try anything new. Recently she even upgraded her flip-phone to a smart-phone so she could clip digital coupons and fine tune her euchre game.Agnes' house was the stopping place for many. Visitors could expect a delicious home-cooked meal along with great company. In addition to her generous and welcoming nature she was a great listener and sounding board to many. Agnes would give sound advice when she could and when she didn't know anything about the subject she brought humor and relief to those in need with some of her favorite phrases like "Well, that took care of that," "Don't do that to that chair," "Don't ask me!" and "What in the Sam Hill?" Although her earthly body has left us, our lives are forever changed for the better because of her influence. Her wisdom, humor, generosity, compassion, kindness and loving spirit will be with us forever.The funeral Liturgy for Agnes will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 from St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church, 207 Ashman St. in Midland. Burial will take place in Midland City Cemetery. Agnes's family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Liturgy.