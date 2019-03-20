Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Cornelius. View Sign

Alan Scott Cornelius, 63, left his family and friends to take the hand of his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Alan passed away with complications from the flu at his home in Raleigh, N.C.



Alan was born Nov. 11, 1955 in Midland, son of Robert and Denise Cornelius. Alan graduated from Bullock Creek High School and Breckenridge Junior-Senior High School, both in 1974. After graduation Alan enlisted in the Navy and served six years. In 1982 Alan enrolled in the Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla. In 1984 he began employ with American Airlines in Raleigh until present, where he earned the title air craft maintenance crew chief.



In Alan's spare time he loved to work on his antique truck. He traveled back and forth to Midland, his home town, to spend time with his family and friends. Alan will always be remembered as being the best friend anyone could have. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.



Alan is survived by his son, Walter Scott Cornelius of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Mike Cornelius of Cadillac; and special friend, Becky Katzinger Minnis of Midland. Alan is also survived by his beloved nieces, Tonya and Jamie; and his aunts and uncles and several cousins.



Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Denise Cornelius; and his sister, Debbie. Per the family's request cremation has taken place in Raleigh, N.C.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 22019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1550 S. Poseyville Road, Midland. Visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service at 11 a.m., Pastor Dennis Kreil officiating.

