Alan Roland Kloha
On Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 Alan Kloha, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather peacefully left this earth at the age of 77 after a 18-month fight against cancer.
He is survived by the love of his life, his forever dance partner and wife, Carol Park, enjoying each other for 32 years. He is also survived by his children, Kevin Kloha (Ashley), Rod Kloha (Vicki), Lauretta Kloha (Mike Brandow), Shelley Cluff (Brian) and Tracie Park. Also surviving him are his seven grandchildren, Shawn Kloha (Kathryn), Shannon Wolfe (Matt), Cheyenne Kloha (Alex), Alissa Todd, Breann Kloha, Sydney Cluff and Saynt Brandow; his four great-grandchildren, Oliver Kloha, Emelia Kloha, Juliana Wolfe and Elowen Wolfe. He loved them all dearly and appreciated each one for their own individuality. He was quick to offer positive words and encouraged them to live life with passion, purpose and joy.
Alan was born at the family farm in Bay City, Aug. 29, 1943. He was born to Roland and Hattie Kloha who both preceded him to rest in heaven, along with his siblings, Glenn Kloha (surviving Judie Kloha), Karen Pope (Jim), and infant brother Roland Kloha. Surviving him are his siblings, Shirley Morganthaler (Bob), and Estelle Weismiller (Glen Preston), Beth Murphy (Bob), John Murphy, Pat Cochlin and Bradley Cochlin. Also surviving him are many nieces and nephews, cousins.
Al grew up on the family farm and resided a half mile from the family homestead, eventually taking over the farming. He also drove milk trucks and repaired engines and equipment. He then became a master mechanic and worked for Roadway and AIS in Saginaw, where he repaired heavy duty equipment. During that time, he was also a volunteer fire fighter for Frankenlust Township, and a youth hockey coach. Alan founded Circle K Service, now owned by his son, Rod, in 1986 and devoted his work to helping the community through his work with fleet vehicle maintenance, heavy duty equipment repair and emergency apparatus sales and service. He enjoyed fire truck sales and design the most. His motto was "Quality is not expensive, it's priceless."
Amongst a lifetime of achievements, some that he was most proud of included the Lifetime Achievement William Foster Excellence Award that recognizes individuals who have dedicated their lives to advancing the safety and maintenance of emergency response vehicles. He also received recognition from the president of the United States for a Certificate of Achievement by the National Association of Emergency Vehicle Technicians. He held the highest certified technician in the nation at that time. He was also a life member of the NRA. He served as a Midland County commissioner and then went onto serve on the Midland County Road Commission. He served on the ASE committee to assist in writing the North American technician competency tests. Politics was a passion, as was supporting serving the greater good. He had a deep love for our great country and would not have a conversation without talking about history and the current political environment.
In his later years, he traveled both nationally and internationally, making friends around the world. One of his most favorite places to visit with Carol was Nashville, where they would always steal the show with their beautiful dancing.
How could we possibly capture all he has done, and the life that he lived in a short summary. We could come up with stories for 100 years or more. Al was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He would do everything possible to attend his grandchildren's events, school activities, and hockey games. He always made time for everyone in his family and right up to his last days, said how much more he wanted to do. He will be forever missed, until we meet again.
Honoring Alan's and his family's wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice
in loving memory of Alan. https://www.midlandfoundation.org/fund/greatersanfordlakearearesidentialfloodrecoveryprojectfund/