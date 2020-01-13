Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Alan Wayne Ott loved his family, the Midland community and Chemical Bank. He dedicated his life to all three, and we are all the richer for his passion, wisdom and loyalty. Alan passed away Jan. 12, 2020 at the age of 88.



He was born in Manistique, Dec. 30, 1931, son of Dale and Helen (Johnson) Ott. A proud Yooper, he was the eldest son in a close-knit family, taking a leadership role he would cherish his entire life.



Alan was a member of the Manistique High School graduating class of 1950. While still in high school, he took a part-time job as a bookkeeper at the First National Bank of Manistique, launching a banking career that would last 55 years and transform community banking in Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War after graduation.



When Alan returned home, he resumed work at the hometown bank before crossing the Bridge to accept a position in Clare. There, he met and married the love of his life, Jean Magnus, who was also employed at the bank. They had two children: a son, Jeffrey, and a daughter, Amy.



Alan joined Chemical Bank & Trust Company as a cashier in 1962 and was promoted to vice president two years later. He was named the bank's fifth president and chief executive officer a decade later before becoming chairman. He also held the same position with Chemical Financial Corporation.



During his career with Chemical Bank, Alan led its steady growth, acquiring 17 thriving community banks across the Lower Peninsula. He believed deeply in the power of community banking and worked tirelessly to ensure businesses had access to the capital they needed to thrive and families were able to buy homes, save for college and invest for their futures. Exacting but fair, Alan turned customers into lifelong friends and never tired of sharing stories of banking successes – and adventures.



In 2003, Alan was named Banker of the Year by the Michigan Bankers Association. He served as director emeritus of Chemical Financial Corporation after his retirement from banking.



Alan also believed in the power of partnerships. Active in community affairs, he served as trustee for two of Midland's leading community foundations, the Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation and the Elsa U. Pardee Foundation, for more than 34 years. He also served as treasurer for the Gerstacker Foundation, helping to build community-wide consensus for key development projects to benefit Midland residents, including the Tridge, Midland County Courthouse, Washington Woods, rail-trail projects and others.



Lovingly referred to as Mr. Midland, Alan always saw deep potential in the community where he and Jean made their home for nearly six decades. He volunteered with other organizations to benefit Midland over the years, including the 4-H Foundation, Midland Community Center, Midland County Economic Development Corporation, Delta College and others.



Alan is a recipient of the Saginaw Valley State University Community Service Award and has been named to the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame of Central Michigan. He received honorary doctorates from Albion College, where he served as a trustee; SVSU, where he served on the Foundation Board; and Northwood University, which is headquartered in Midland. SVSU named an auditorium in its Regional Education Center in his honor while Northwood named an endowed chair in banking and finance in his name.



Alan was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Denise (Eck) Ott; sister, Janet Lockwood; sister-in-law, Sally Ott; brother, Melvin Ott; brother-in-law, Perry Burrell; stepsister, Patricia Nelson; and son-in-law, Jonathan Bushey. Surviving are his wife, Jean; and their children, Jeff (Mary Ann Sabo) Ott of Grand Rapids and Amy Bushey of Midland; grandson, Alex Ott (partner Allie Van Duzer); sister-in-law, Mary Lou Ott; brother, Philip (Sandy) Ott; sisters, Joann (Peter) Wedegartner and Betty Burrell; brother-in-law, Robert Lockwood; stepsisters, Charlene Nelson and Marsha (Don) Lunnon; stepbrother, David (Kristen) Eck, Aunt Lois Neu and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Kathy Townsend from Bayside Home Care, Roger Fisher, Steve Church and the teams at MidMichigan Medical Center, MidMichigan Home Care, Laurus Home Care and Independence Village for the care and comfort they provided to Alan and his family.



The family will welcome those wishing to share a story or pay their respects for visitation at Ware-Smith-Woolever Midland Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The family will also receive visitors from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 before funeral services at 11 a.m. at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman St. in Midland.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to either the Midland Area Community Foundation or Midland County 4-H.

