Albert Arndt, 103, of Coleman, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Albert was born July 11, 1916 in Bay County, son of the late Gustav and Hattie (Nichols) Arndt. He married the former Delores Arturo on Nov. 8, 1941 in Midland. After 77 years of marriage, Delores preceded him in death, April 30, 2019.

Albert was a lifelong farmer and a successful cattle buyer in his younger years. He also had been employed with The Dow Chemical Co., Midland Public Schools as a bus driver and as a carpenter building houses. His greatest joy was his family and talking about farming.

Surviving are his children, Donald (Debbie) Arndt of Coleman, Hilda (Dr. Thomas) Rush of Midland, Alice (Kenneth) Bock of Coleman, Lillian (Leonard) Kryzanowicz of Pinconning; daughter-in-law, Kenneen Arndt of Rhodes; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one step great-great-grandchild; brother, Alfred Arndt; sister, Edna Green; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by sons, Eugene Arndt and Wilburt Arndt; daughter-in-law, Connie Arndt; great-great-grandson, Braydon Gene Rood; brother, William Arndt; sisters, Alvina Bodine, Martha Sequin and Ida Sikorski.

Funeral services for Albert will take place 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with burial to take place Monday in Midland Cemetery. Albert's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 3 p.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a .





