Albert Card passed away in his sleep at Stratford Pines, Oct. 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Albert was born Aug. 2, 1931 in Hope. He graduated from Beaverton High School in 1950 and married Mildred Barnum on Dec. 5, 1953. She survives him. Albert served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956.
Albert worked at The Dow Chemical Co. for 34 years, retiring in 1986. He enjoyed being retired and spent a lot of time fishing, hunting and being at his cabin at Canada Creek Ranch. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially playing cards with his grandkids.
Albert is survived by his wife, Mildred; daughters, Suzanne Schymanski and Jayne (Chris) Sprague; grandchildren, Kara Schymanski, Scott Schymanski, Brandon Sprague, Jordan (David) Aldrich; great-granddaughter, Reagan Aldrich; brother-in-law, John (Carolyn) Barnum; and many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Card; son-in-law, Michael Schymanski; parents, Burl and Leah Card; twin brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Stella Card; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Pauline Card; and sister and brother-in-law, Edna and Vern Grice.
Memorial Services for Albert will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Albert's family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Season's or Midland Senior Services.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stratford pines. For their compassionate Care over the past 10 months.