Albert L. Suderman
Albert Lee Suderman, 89, of Midland, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Sept. 8, 1930 in Wyandotte, the son of the late Jacob and Cornelia (Harder) Suderman. Albert had attended Midland schools, including Leiphart School which is now a historical site. He had been a mason and brick builder since his teens. He owned and operated Suderman Builders and had built 27 homes (including his own) in Midland and was a member of Midland Builder's Association. Albert enjoyed the Detroit Tigers, bowling, camping, reading and old-time country music; he loved to sing hymns and had a beautiful voice. He had a good sense of humor and loved to share a good joke. He was a long-time member of the Sanford Church of God where he was a youth group leader. Albert was currently a member of Midland Baptist Church. He served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.
He is survived by his wife, Michele (Callou) Suderman from France who he married in 1974; she resides in Midland; daughters, Pamela (David) Jezowski of Sanford, Penny Brennan of Eufala, Ala., Lori (Dennis) Sanderson of Midland; and stepdaughter, Leslie Balcombe of England; he is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Albert's surviving siblings include Patricia (Walter) Ricks of Crystal Lake, Ill., Lynda (Robert) Robinson of Sanford, Clairie (Keith) Finney of Whitehall, Letha (Pete) Hudson of Florence, Colo. and Gladys (Richard) Webster of Redlands, Calif. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and George.
Funeral services for Albert will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler Street. Interment will follow in Midland City Cemetery with military honors presented under the auspices of the U.S. Department of the Army Funeral Honors. Albert's family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland Baptist Church or Veteran's Association. Albert's service will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.wswfh.com