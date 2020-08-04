1/1
Albert Timothy Seger Jr.
Albert Timothy Seger Jr., 82, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital.
Due to the ongoing indoor gathering restrictions by executive order, a private memorial service for Albert will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Diane Stier of St. John's Episcopal officiating. The family will receive friends for a public visitation one hour prior to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics Michigan or a charity of donor's choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel.
Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. To do so, visit the webcasting link at Albert's Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or https://www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel.
Albert was born May 11, 1938, in Lansing, the son of Albert T. Sr. and Evelyn (Morgan) Seger. Albert graduated from Midland High School in 1956. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Albert married Joanne Carrier on Dec. 15, 1962, in Midland. Albert worked in the Midland Public School System for over 28 years. Family was the most important thing to him.
Albert is survived by his wife, Joanne Seger of 57 years; children, Becky (Paul) Sabet of Shepherd, Cindy (Jane Gilmore) Seger of Mount Pleasant and Rachael (Terry) Field of Shepherd; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Stephanie, Caitlin, Brandon, Logan, Natyna and Dillon; six great-grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Damian, Dominic, Ronan and Lennox; brother, Arthur Seger of Tennessee; and sisters, Annabella Clarey of South Carolina and Patricia Lupcke of Munger, Mich.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lyle Seger.
You may view Albert's obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020.
