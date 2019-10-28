Alexis Renae Nichols, 23 of Midland, loving daughter, sister, aunt and granddaughter, went to dance with Jesus Friday afternoon, October 25, 2019. A celebration of Alexis' life will take place at 12:00 noon Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from the Christian Celebration Center, 6100 Swede Avenue, with Pastor Keith Grabill officiating. Alexis' family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider support for Alexis' family. To honor her life, Alexis' family would like to ask everyone wear pink on Tuesday for the visitation and funeral.