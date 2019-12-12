Alice "Jane" Crawford, 70, of Midland, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 8, 1949 in Scotia, Calif., daughter of the late Clarence and Rozannah (Holey) McRoberts. Jane graduated from Merrill High School and later attended Great Lakes Community College. On Aug. 5, 1972 she married Dennis Crawford in Midland and the two spent 47 years together. To Jane, family was everything. She was considered the best cook, best sister, best mother, grandmother and center of her family.
Jane is survived by her husband, Dennis of Midland; children, Kenneth (Stacie) Crawford of Midland, Cory Crawford of Sanford and Aleshia (Shaun) McGraw of Midland; and grandchildren, Bailey O'Hare, Tyler Crawford, Brennan O'Hare, Cody Crawford, Dalaynie O'Hare, Kyle Crawford, Tamera McGraw, Zachary McGraw, Corbyn McGraw and Brodey Crawford. She is also survived by her siblings, Myrtle (Larry) Kennedy of Midland, Don (Karen) McRoberts of Novi, Sheila Hutek of Clearwater, Fla., David (Linda) McRoberts, Ellen Miller, Jerry (Angela) McRoberts all of Midland, James McRoberts of Clearwater and Carol (John) Cottenham of Gladwin; mother-in-law, Helen Crawford; and sisters-in-law, Kay Norris of Ludington, Susan Hamilton of Gladwin, and Dee McRoberts. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her siblings, Clarence McRoberts Jr., Richard McRoberts, and William "Bill" McRoberts; father-in-law, Howard Crawford; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Crawford and Michael Crawford.
Funeral services for Jane will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and again on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Jane's family.