Alice Hepinstall

Alice HepinstallAlice Hepinstall, our beloved mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to her Lord and Savior, June 15, 2020.Alice Mae (Tokie) Hammond was born in Owosso, Jan. 18, 1926 to the late Lewis John and Alice Mae (Tower) Hammond. On March 29, 1942, she married Bobbie Hepinstall in a double ceremony with her sister and brother-in-law, Marguerite and Harold Haag, officiated by Elder Hazel Clark of the Church of Daniel's Band.As a young child, Mom accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized in the Pine River. This began her life-long love of studying Scripture, worshipping, witnessing, serving, singing and praying.Bobbie and Alice had four children: Marilynn, Gary, Laurie and Amanda. She is survived by Marilynn and William Watkins, and Laurie Hepinstall; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Hepinstall; her grandchildren, Stephen (Heather) Watkins, Jason (Nichole) Watkins, Scott (Andrea DuBois) Hepinstall and Sarah (Travis) Rundle; her great-grandchildren, David, Daniel, Katelyn and Bennet Watkins and Tyler, Rachel and Grant Rundle. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Joyce Hammond, AnnaMay Hammond and Sharon Hammond; and her brother-in-law, Leo Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie in 1993; her daughter, Amanda in 1998; her son, Gary in 2012; and all nine of her siblings, Marguerite Haag, Clara Dale, Dee Brownell, Arneth Hammond, Max Hammond, Murland Hammond, Beverly Clark, Carlton Hammond and her infant brother, Lewis Jr.We would especially like to thank the staff at Riverside, the staff at Heartland Health Care and Heartland Hospice and the staff at Brittany Manor for their exceptional loving care and gentle kindness to our mom, and to us, during the past several years. We have been blessed.Funeral and committal services for Alice will be private due to current restrictions, on June 19, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Lyvere of Our Savior Lutheran Church officiating. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Our Savior Lutheran Church or the donor's favorite charity.