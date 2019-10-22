Alice M. Riha, 89, of Midland, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland. The daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Marsik) Bocek was born in Midland, July 7, 1930 where she was raised and educated. Alice was a member of Our Lady of Grace (St. Agnes) Catholic Church in Sanford. She enjoyed playing golf, working in her garden and going for walks. On Oct. 30, 1948, Alice married John M. Riha and after 66 years of marriage, he died on July 30, 2014.
Surviving is her son, Randy (Charlotte) Riha of Matagorda, Texas; grandsons, Gordon (Jamie) Riha of Billings, Mont., Branden (Ashley) Riha of Austin, Texas; great-grandchildren, Miles and Madeline Riha. In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by brothers, Larry and Laudie Bocek; sister, Carol Bocek.
The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church (St. Agnes) Sanford with Fr. Dan J. Fox, OFM, Cap officiating. Interment will be at a later date in New Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive guests at the CHURCH on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com