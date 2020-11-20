1/1
Alice Olsen
1918 - 2020
Alice V. Olsen, age 102, of Midland, Michigan moved to Heaven on November 19, 2020. The daughter of the late Ralph and Jessie VanderHeide was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on August 13, 1918. She was Born again into the family of God when a teenager. On June 30, 1938 she was united in marriage to Donald K. Olsen who was preparing for the Gospel ministry. She supported him in several Baptist churches he served as pastor in Michigan and Florida. After 62 years of marriage the Lord called him home on January 10, 2000. The welfare of their home and family were of foremost importance to her. Their children survive her; Gerald Olsen of Midland, Lois (Albert) Waynee of Mt. Pleasant and Jack (Patricia) Olsen of Haslett. Also grandchildren; Michelle, Wendi, Marc (Becky), Tracy and Alicia; three great grandchildren; Tyler, Livia, Henrik and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by a sister and a brother, Gladys VanderLinde, Ralph VanderHeide, sister-in-law Pat VanderHeide. She was predeceased by sisters and brothers, Agnes, Dorothy, Ruth, John, Carl and Warren VanderHeide and sister-in-law Lucile VanderHeide.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Penzien-Steele Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Little Denmark Cemetery, Gowen, Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be of your own choosing.

Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
