Alice Oonk
Alice Oonk of Midland, Mich., died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born Oct. 27, 1943 in South Haven, Mich. to Oscar and Olive (Davis) Hammer.
Alice made friends everywhere she went and will be fondly remembered for her thoughtful gifts and her sense of fun!
On Oct. 16, 1965, in Midland, Alice married Frederic Oonk, who survives her. Midland was always their home base, and as a part of Fred's career with Dow Corning Corp, they also enjoyed exploring Kentucky, Wales and Belgium. Everyone who visited could count on Alice's hospitality and a tour of the best shopping locations!
She is also survived by her children, Heather Oonk of Solana Beach, Calif. and Matthew (Angela) Oonk of Ann Arbor, Mich.; as well as granddaughters, Elsa and Josie. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor Leonard; and brother, Paul Hammer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Suite 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website: victors.us/aliceoonk
to make your gift.