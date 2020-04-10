Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan R. Forbes. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary

Allan R. Forbes

Allan R. Forbes, an outstanding man, father and neighbor, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

We would like to thank all of Dad's friends, neighbors, family members and care providers for their kindness and support during the passing of our Dad, Allan Forbes.

Al was a special man, a devoted Christian. He was a kind, straightforward guy with an easy smile. He was more than willing to lend a hand, take down a tree, shingle a roof or jump start a car and he looked for opportunities to do so. Being idle did not suit him well. He could also be tough and unyielding when the situation called for it. Dad was born on a dairy farm in Bay County in 1931. During his life, he never forgot the lessons he learned there, whether it was gardening, repairing vehicles, building homes or helping his neighbor. He had a work ethic we should all emulate!

He married Kathleen in 1952 and then, served as a Marine during the Korean War. Upon returning home he began working at repairing cars, building homes and then working at The Dow Chemical Co. as a power plant operator. In retirement he loved gardening, woodworking and volunteering at Our Savior Lutheran Church. For the rest of his life he supported others by giving a hand when needed or showering them with fruits and vegetables from his garden. Everyone knew Al for his never-ending raspberries. That gardening consumed his summers, in a good way! Al and Katy had four children, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren who will cherish the lessons he taught us.

Because of the unusual circumstances, we will have to postpone a celebration of Dad's life until a later time. We know there are many who wish to share and pay their final respects at a public service. Please know that your supportive thoughts and prayers have been uplifting to us.

If you wish to make a donation on behalf of Al, please consider Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 N. Saginaw, Midland, MI 48640.

Love, the Allan Richard Forbes Family—Allan II, Mark, Scott, Suzan, our spouses, children and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.









Allan R. ForbesAllan R. Forbes, an outstanding man, father and neighbor, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.We would like to thank all of Dad's friends, neighbors, family members and care providers for their kindness and support during the passing of our Dad, Allan Forbes.Al was a special man, a devoted Christian. He was a kind, straightforward guy with an easy smile. He was more than willing to lend a hand, take down a tree, shingle a roof or jump start a car and he looked for opportunities to do so. Being idle did not suit him well. He could also be tough and unyielding when the situation called for it. Dad was born on a dairy farm in Bay County in 1931. During his life, he never forgot the lessons he learned there, whether it was gardening, repairing vehicles, building homes or helping his neighbor. He had a work ethic we should all emulate!He married Kathleen in 1952 and then, served as a Marine during the Korean War. Upon returning home he began working at repairing cars, building homes and then working at The Dow Chemical Co. as a power plant operator. In retirement he loved gardening, woodworking and volunteering at Our Savior Lutheran Church. For the rest of his life he supported others by giving a hand when needed or showering them with fruits and vegetables from his garden. Everyone knew Al for his never-ending raspberries. That gardening consumed his summers, in a good way! Al and Katy had four children, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren who will cherish the lessons he taught us.Because of the unusual circumstances, we will have to postpone a celebration of Dad's life until a later time. We know there are many who wish to share and pay their final respects at a public service. Please know that your supportive thoughts and prayers have been uplifting to us.If you wish to make a donation on behalf of Al, please consider Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 N. Saginaw, Midland, MI 48640.Love, the Allan Richard Forbes Family—Allan II, Mark, Scott, Suzan, our spouses, children and grandchildren.Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close