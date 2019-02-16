Alma Jean Clark, 80, of Hope, died Thursday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2019 at her residence. Funeral and committal services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland. Pastor Larry Moe will officiate with burial to take place in the New Hope Cemetery. Alma Jean's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition of the Midland Daily News.