Alma Jean Clark

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Jean Clark.

Alma Jean Clark, 80, of Hope, died Thursday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2019 at her residence. Funeral and committal services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland. Pastor Larry Moe will officiate with burial to take place in the New Hope Cemetery. Alma Jean's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

A complete obituary will be published in Monday's edition of the Midland Daily News.
Funeral Home
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.