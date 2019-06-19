Alma L. Discher, 84, of Midland, formerly of Essexville, passed away peacefully at Brittany Manor in Midland, Sunday June 16, 2019. She was born June 7, 1935 to the late Franklin and Marjorie (LaLonde) Discher in Bay City. She was a member of St. Jude Thaddeus Parish and the Altar Society. Alma retired as a bank teller from Dow Chemical Employees Credit Union after 18 years of service and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her beagles! Alma enjoyed her art, music, playing the piano, crafts, crocheting...and the great outdoors.
Surviving family members include her three sons, Brian (Laura) Hanley of Lowell, Daniel Hanley (Michael Nelson) of Monrovia, Calif. and Terrence (Susan) Hanley of Midland; four grandchildren, T.J. (Karissa) Hanley, Joe (Paige) Hanley, Sean (Lindsey) Hanley and Kris (LeAnne) Spaulding; two greatgrandsons, Tucker and Tanner Spaulding; brother, John (Rochelle) Discher of Essexville; several nieces and nephews. Alma was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Zachary Spaulding.The funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Parish, 614 Pine St., Essexville. The Rev. Dale A. Orlik and the Rev. Jack Johnson will concelebrate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Jude Thaddeus Parish or the Bay County Humane Society. Visiting hours with the family will be at the church only on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass. For online sentiments, visit www.trahanfc.com