Alta Mae Landis (Reese) passed away Oct. 5, 2019, at MidMichigan Medical Center after a long illness.



Born Feb. 12, 1963, she was the daughter of Joan Reese (Bomboy) and the late Donald Reese.



She is survived by her three children, Elizabeth (Michael) Rupert of Midland, Russell (Felicia) Landis of Montgomery, Pa. and Amber Landis of Midland; sisters, Cathy Hill of Montgomery and Robin Conway of Plains Township, Pa.; brothers, Donald Wayne Reese of Williamsport and Russell Reese of Minnesota; as well as three grandchildren, Dezirae, Anthony, Sophie, and one on the way. She is also survived by long-time fiance, Lyle Whitman of Midland.



She loved her family and dogs, Chloe, Jazzy, and Ruby. She will be sadly missed by all.



A private memorial will be at the convenience of the family.