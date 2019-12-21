Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alverna Riggie. View Sign Service Information Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home Service 11:00 AM Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary





In lieu of flowers, please consider the Kindy Care Center or MidMichigan Hospice Services. The five Riggie girls wish to thank the caregivers at Kindy Care Center and Jackie of Hospice Services for all they have done for their mom. Alverna (Steele) Riggie, 92, transitioned to heaven at the Kindy Care Center, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Alverna was born Oct. 31, 1927 in North Bradley to the late Perry and Jessie Steele.She married Adrian E. Riggie on Nov. 18, 1946 and to them were born five girls - Diana Price, Dawn (Kurt) Bunn and Brenda (Lonny) Mills of Midland, Linda Owens of Beaverton, and Yvonne (Ken) Montgomery of Lansing.She is also survived by a sister, Esther Vanderpool of Coleman.Vernie was a homemaker who enjoyed her family of 25 grandchildren, over 60 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, as well as crocheting and fishing for bluegills at the cabin on Lake Missaukee.She was a member of Nease Nazarene church and later Midland Community Church of the Nazarene.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one infant son, Adrian E. Riggie Jr.; brothers, Donald Steele and Perry Steele; sister, Hilda Bell; and one infant great-granddaughter.Visitation will be at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. as well as at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 until time of the service at 11 a.m. conducted by her grandson, Army Chaplain Peter Owens.In lieu of flowers, please consider the Kindy Care Center or MidMichigan Hospice Services. The five Riggie girls wish to thank the caregivers at Kindy Care Center and Jackie of Hospice Services for all they have done for their mom.

