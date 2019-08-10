Alvin M. Miller, 82, of Sanford, died early Tuesday morning, Aug. 6, 2019 at Brittany Manor. He was born Feb. 5, 1937 in Omer, son of the late Aaron and Violet (Jones) Miller and attended schools there until the age of seven. He and his family then moved to Olean, N.Y. Al proudly served his country with the U.S. Army as a helicopter maintenance specialist. He married the former Shirley Parsons, his partner of 42 years, on June 3, 2000 at the Meridian Church of God. She survives him. He was employed by City Sewer Cleaners and worked with his brother for 10 years. He was also self-employed for 10 years after. Al enjoyed his trips to the casino with Shirley, fishing, working in his garage and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Shirley, he is survived by his two sons, Randy (Kathy) Miller and Scott Miller; grandchildren, Mindy (Kody) Myers and Cody Miller; brother, Bob Miller; twin sister, Alma Hurd; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by his brother, Morison Miller; and sisters, Mary Arqutte and Altha White
Mr. Miller's family would like to thank the staff at Brittany Manor for their compassionate care of Al during his stay with them.
In honoring Al's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the VA in Al's memory.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Midland.