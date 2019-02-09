Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda Marie Krigbaum. View Sign





Amanda lived her life with passion and intensity, whether she was pursuing academics, sports, music or public service. During her grade school years, she made honor roll as well as tended goal for one of Michigan's leading travel soccer teams: The Shooting Stars. As a young adult, she served as the student liaison on the board of directors for Midland's Creative 360.



She graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor of science in life science. She was always curious about brain functioning and chemistry. As an undergraduate, she was awarded funding for work as a researcher in the department of psychology, behavioral neuroscience lab. Her work on stress and the brain contributed to team research that was published in the European Journal of Neuroscience and the Behavioral Brain Research journals, and she was so proud to be cited as a co-author in this work.



While waiting to begin her doctorate at Logan in the fall, Amanda was managing the Biggby Coffee near the state capital building.



Throughout Amanda's lifetime, music was central to who she was. She continued to develop her voice, recorded her songs and often performed with friends and other musicians including her brothers and stepfather.



Amanda is survived by her father, Stephen Krigbaum; mother, Karen Robertson; stepfather, Michael Robertson; siblings, Benjamin and Connor Robertson, Jacob and Katie Krigbaum; grandparents, James and Maxine Nethery; and step-grandparents, Walter and Wanda Robertson.



