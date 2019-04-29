Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda Marie Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amanda Marie (Barclay) Scott, age 33 of Coleman, went home to be with Jesus on April 25, 2019. She bravely battled cancer. She lived her life wanting to be an example of who Christ was.



Amanda was born in Ludington on Nov. 18, 1985, to George and Bonnie (Quillan) Barclay of Custer. Amanda graduated from SVSU.Amanda married Joshua Scott of Midland on Oct. 18, 2008. They have one son Cayden Scott (5).Amanda worked at Adoption Option Inc., She attended Midland E-Free and served at Royal Family Kids Camp.Amanda was preceded in death by her sister Mary Beth Barclay, Uncle Robert Barclay, maternal grandfather James Qullan, paternal grandparents Donald Barclay and Heidi Barclay and step-grandmother Margie (Barre) Barclay.Amanda will be greatly missed by her husband, Joshua, son Cayden, Parents George and Bonnie Barclay, brother Christopher and (Josie) Barclay, nephew Peter Barclay, and maternal grandmother Mary Quillan.She will also be greatly missed by Joshua's family. Parents Steven and Vicki Scott, sisters Jennifer (Ryan) Irwin, Julie Scott, Jacilyn (Doug) Jenkins and brother Jonathan Scott. A Celebration of Amanda will be held at SpringHill on Saturday, May 4 with a time of gathering at 10:30 a.m., service starting at noon. A family-style cookout will follow. Feel free to wear casual clothes; tye-dye shirt, hoodie sweatshirt.



SpringHill: 7717 95th Ave. in Evart, 49631. Memorial contributions can be directed to SpringHill for a memorial fund for children in the foster care system to attend camp. Write in memo line "Amanda Scott SH Memorial Fund."

