Mr. Grzegorczyk, 93, of Kawkawlin, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bay Special Care with his loving family by his side. He was born July 4, 1925 in Beaver Township to the late Joseph and Julia (Klosowski) Grzegorczyk. He married the love of his life, Eleanor Bruzewski on June 14, 1952 at St. Valentine's Catholic Church. Ambrose was a lifetime member of St. Valentine's Catholic Church. He retired from The Dow Chemical Co. after 38 years of service. Ambrose will be remembered for his love of farming, working, playing cards and watching the Detroit Tigers, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Eleanor of 66 years; their children, Richard (Lezley), Michael (Christine), Sue and Timothy (Yvonne) Grzegorczyk; grandchildren, Douglas, Matthew, Todd, Drew, Alaina, Keith, Katie, Brett, Brandon, Colleen, Benjamin, Lisa and Stacy; as well as 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Paul (Marjorie), Jerome (Angie), Leona Butko and MaryJo (Mike) Stieve; brother-in-law, James Bruzewski; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a dear family friend, Arlene Wrobel. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jolene; two sisters, Evelyn (Harry) Brown and Albina (Robert) Super; sister-in-law, Elaine Bruzewski; and a brother-in-law, Louie Butko.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Parish - St. Valentines Campus with the Rev. Fr. Nicholas Coffaro and Deacon Michael Arnold presiding with burial in St. Valentine's Cemetery. Friends may call at Rivertown Funeral Chapel on Friday, from 2-8 p.m. On Friday, a prayer vigil will be held at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Ambrose will lie in state at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.