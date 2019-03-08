Amelia "Mimi" Sambolec died March 3, 2019. Mimi was born July 1, 1930 in Campbell, Ohio to Paul and Stefania Sambolec. The youngest of three children, she was preceded in death by her mother and father. Then, in 1989 by her brother, John Sambolec; and by her sister, Mary Sambolec (Bacon) in 2012. She is survived by her nieces, Cindy (Bob) Hurley of Potomac, Md. and Stephanie (Bill) Leibfritz, of Midland, and their families.
Mimi loved music, especially singing and playing the piano, having spent her growing up years in the church and school choir. She attended Youngstown State University, working as a typist to help pay her way. Mimi succumbed to mental illness during college and was never able to complete her degree. After the death of her brother, Mimi was fondly cared for by her friend Louise Korhan and her mother Ann Tesler, with whom she lived for six years.
She was a devout Catholic, attending Mass regularly at Saint John the Baptist Church in Campbell, Ohio and the Holy Apostles Parish at SS. Peter and Paul Croatian Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio, where she was a member of the Daughter's Club. She also was active in the Croatian Club Lodge 185 in Campbell for many years.
Since moving to Midland to be near her niece, Stephanie and her family in 2010, Mimi attended Blessed Sacrament Church. She lived the last years of her life safe, content and entertained at Cascades Assisted Living, with special services provided by staff from SouthernCare Hospice. Mimi was a friend to everyone with whom she came into contact, and never forgot a name once introduced. Vicki Briggs and other members of Blessed Sacrament Parish provided communion, prayers and visits. She left each visitor with a parting sentiment "May the Lord be with you until we meet again." She loved her Lord and was especially dedicated to the Virgin Mary.
A memorial service will be held at Mansfield Memorial Park in Mansfield, Ohio on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Jonathon Walbert presiding. Memorial contributions can be made directly to Blessed Sacrament Parish in Midland, the Holy Apostles Parish at SS. Peter and Paul Croatian Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio or the MidMichigan Health Foundation Behavioral Health Fund. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.