Amy Jo Lambert
Amy Jo Lambert
Amy Jo Lambert, 52, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw. The daughter of Thomas and Rose Ann (Rytlewski) Lambert was born Feb. 13, 1968 in Bay City.
Amy loved the outdoors with her favorite activities being camping, hiking, kayaking and biking. She lovingly taught many children as the director of the Fun House in Midland. She had a special place in her heart for all kids, many of who will miss her.
Family was so important to Amy. She will be greatly missed by her parents, Thomas and Rose Ann Lambert of Midland; partner, Julie Sugar of Midland; sisters, Cherie Lambert of Midland and Lynda (Chris) Aicher of Portland, Ore.; nieces and nephews, Kelsey (Mike) Lee, Sidney and Noah Aicher; as well as the Sugar and Murphy families.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions in Amy's name may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Amy_Lambert or to an organization of one's choice.



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland
4210 N. Saginaw Rd
Midland, MI 48640
989-839-9966
