Andrew Arnold Clerc, 41, of Midland, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born June 3, 1977 in Midland, the son of Arnold and Linda (Oliver) Clerc. Andy graduated from Midland High School in 1996 and began his employment with Fisher Contracting in 1997. On March 29, 2003 he married the love of his life, Jenni Francis. Andy enjoyed boating, cutting wood, playing pool, had a fondness for old fashioned hard candy and loved having a bonfire. He will be dearly remembered as a loving husband, father, son and good friend to many.
Andy is survived by his wife, Jenni; sons, Tate Andrew Clerc and Beau Francis Clerc; mother, Linda Clerc; mother-in-law, Val (Bill) Siver; father-in-law, Steve (Linda) Francis; sisters, Lynne (Jim) Avrett, Julie (Paul) Angott, Sue (Robert) Johns; brothers-in-law, Danny (Liz) Francis, Michael (Jessica) Siver; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins – all of which he loved spending time with. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold; and his brother, Mark. Andy lived each day to love his wife and boys.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1550 S. Poseyville Road. Pastor Tige Culbertson will officiate with a private family burial to take place later. Friends may call at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Friday from 4-7 p.m., and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Memorials may be offered to the family for the benefit of Andy's children.