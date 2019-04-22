Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Murchison. View Sign

Andrew Murchison, of Midland, died of a heart attack in his sleep Thursday, April 18, 2019. Andrew was born in Midland on July 23, 1974. He is survived by his parents, Craig and Pam Murchison, sister Sarah Murchison and her husband Joseph Seka, nephew Samuel Seka, aunt Patricia Murchison, all of Midland and also by his uncle Brian Wormington and his wife Janice of Rochester, New York. He was pre-deceased by his grandparents Maurice and Hazel Murchison of Buffalo, N.Y. and Harry and Ida Wormington of Pittsburgh, PA.



Andrew was a graduate of the Midland school system's special ed. program, an active member of The Arc of Midland and well known in the community. He was fortunate to grow up in Midland where parents of children slightly older than Andrew had already begun to dream of adult lives for individuals with disabilities that included living, working and playing independently of their families. With the help of a caring support system, he lived independently with his housemate, Dean Glomski for 24 years. Notable in that support system are Jan Lampman of The Arc of Midland, Jeff Smith and Tammy Riddle of Independent Community Living and Chris Peeler of Community Mental Health. Andrew developed strong friendships with those individuals and many others who supported him over the years.



Andrew enjoyed the outdoors. In his youth he enjoyed the annual two-week family vacation to the Northernaire Lodge, Manitoulin Island, Ontario where there was ample opportunity for canoeing, fishing, tubing and swimming with family and other children at the lodge. His first experience of independence was the month-long sessions he attended at Camp Buckskin in Minnesota.



With the help of his aides, he had a lawn mowing, snow blowing and light moving business up to the time of his passing. In addition, he was employed by the Midland Community Center to vacuum the Curling Center twice a week during the winter season and by The Arc of Midland as the afternoon courier.



There will be a celebration of life held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 6220 Jefferson Ave., Rev. Connie Grant presiding. The family will greet those attending following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Arc of Midland.

