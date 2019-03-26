Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela "Angie" Furlo. View Sign





Angie and Tim "Cowboy" Furlo were married in Freeland on June 2, 1984. She leaves her beloved cowboy and three children, Jacob (Sarah) Furlo, John David "JD" (Ashle') Furlo and Jessica (Stephen) Laney. She leaves five grandchildren, Brogan, Jayden, Canon, Lyric and Wyatt, who will all miss their loving grandmother. She also left a sister, Tammy (Terry) Thrush; and a brother, Steven (Loretta) Ross; half- sisters, Melissa (Frank) Mudd, Jennifer (Ray) Delmarter; and a half-brother, Bob Ross.



Angie loved gardening and each year planted a big garden. She also was talented at throwing pots and she made many beautiful ones with exquisite glazes. She was also a talented seamstress and will be missed by a lot of people.



Angie worked for many years at Stacik's corner grocery in Midland and after she and Cowboy moved to the country she worked at the corner grocery in Crump. You could always recognize her by her smile.



As Angie wished, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Angie's life will take place at the Eagle Ridge Church of God, 2808 Waldo Ave., Midland. Services will be from 10 a.m. -1 p.m., on March 29, 2019.



The family of Angie wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Gail, Tammy, Terry, Jessica and the health workers and Hospice workers who took care of her in her last days on earth. Again, thank you.



Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus of Michigan or to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund-Towsley Building, Midland.



