Angeline K. Berge
Angeline K. Berge, 94, of Midland, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020 at Midland King's Daughters Home. She was born September 25, 1925 in Clarksburg, WV, daughter of the late Ignac C. and Mary (Pirok) Klozik. Angeline moved to Midland at a young age and graduated from Midland High School in 1944. On June 17, 1950, she married Howard W. Berge in Midland. He preceded her in death February 21, 1989. Her true passion, aside from being a mother, was her church and community. She was a charter member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and Church Women United. Angeline also volunteered in various capacities at Midland King's Daughters Home, Midland Historical Society, as well as many other community organizations. She was a tremendous advocate of the arts and greatly enjoyed attending art exhibits, theatre productions, symphonies, or any other event held at the Midland Center for the Arts. Angeline was also a supporter of Midland's chapter of Kiwanis International, attending many of their activities. She was a world traveler who loved to experience new places and visit family and old friends. More than anything, Angeline adored spending the holidays with her family. Every holiday was special to her because she knew it meant those she loved were by her side.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Karl (Jackie) Berge of Olympia Washington, Marcia Demski, Steven (Laura) Berge, and Marie D'Felio all of Midland; grandchildren, Peter (Patricia) Demski, Betsy (Ben) Harris, Heidi Berge, Kristen Bonnneville, Emilee McBratnie, Christian D'Felio, Samantha (Fabio) DiFazio, and Jessica (Cuyler) Flynn; great grandchildren, Bella Harris, Brixton Harris, Presley Demski, Connor Bonneville, Milena DiFazio, Lewis DiFazio, Adrian Flynn, and Felix Flynn ; and sister-in-law Mary Alice Klozik. In addition to her parents and husband, Angeline was preceded in death by her siblings, Gertrude (Floyd) Wenglikowski, Martin (Jean) Klozik, and Paul Klozik.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Avenue. Father Rob Howe will officiate with the Rite of Committal to follow in New Calvary Cemetery. Angeline's family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Liturgy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Heart Association
or the American Diabetes Association
.
