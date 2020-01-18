Angilena M. (Eastman) Babinec (1974 - 2020)
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI
48624
(989)-426-7651
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Beaverton, MI
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Beaverton, MI
Obituary
Angilena M. (Eastman) Babinec, 45, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1974, the daughter of Douglas and Berneda (Lambert) Eastman in Midland. She was united in marriage to her true love Daniel Babinec on Dec. 30, 2006 in Midland. Angilena has lived in Gladwin for the past two years, previously residing in Wisconsin. She was a devoted member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Beaverton, as well as a loving mother and homemaker. Angilena enjoyed camping and fishing, especially at Paradise Lodge at Fletcher's Pond with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 13 years, Daniel of Gladwin; children, Justin, Lena and Joseph; parents, Douglas and Mary Eastman of Midland; sister, Lani Newman of Midland; three brothers, Justin (Roxanne) Eastman of Midland, Lloyd (Melody) Smith of Abilene, KS, and Matthew (Amy) Smith of Midland, along with several nieces, nephews and many extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Berneda; brother, Leon Smith.

Memorial services honoring Angilena will be conducted by Pastor Daniel Babinec on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Beaverton. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020
