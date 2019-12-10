Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angus McDonald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





A funeral Mass for Angus will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Cecilia site, with Father Ron Wagner as celebrant. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Thursday one hour prior to Mass. A luncheon will be at the church followed by interment in St. Henry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hope Parish, or Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit Angus McDonald, 74, of Rosebush, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at North Woods Nursing Center in Farwell. He was born Jan. 3, 1945, in Isabella County, son of the late Raymond and Mabel (Wentworth) McDonald. He graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1963 and had many jobs working mostly for Brown Milling and Hovey Electric/Midland Rental. Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting, target shooting and spending time with his family. He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish and Knights of Columbus Council 11117 in Rosebush.Angus is survived by seven siblings, Dorothy (Charles) Angus of Midland, Charles McDonald of Midland, Elizabeth Branigan of Shepherd, Alma Wentworth of Mount Pleasant, Donald (Karen) McDonald of Saginaw, Monica (Royce) Hooper of Rochester Hills and Mary (Dave) Brickner of Beal City; sister in-law, Marian McDonald of Mount Pleasant; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John McDonald; brothers-in-law, Dan Wentworth and Mike Branigan; sister-in-law, Phyllis McDonald; and nephews, Joseph McDonald, Mark McDonald and David Brickner.A funeral Mass for Angus will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Cecilia site, with Father Ron Wagner as celebrant. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Thursday one hour prior to Mass. A luncheon will be at the church followed by interment in St. Henry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Hope Parish, or Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

