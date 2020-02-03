Anita M. Baker, 94, of Coleman, died Saturday February 1, 2020 at Coleman Fields. She was born June 16, 1925 in Lemwerder, Germany the daughter of the late George and Anni Renke. Anita M. Renke married Earl E. Baker on February 10, 1948 in Oberursel Germany. He died January 30, 2015. She retired from The Dow Chemical Company in 1985 after 23 years of service. Anita enjoyed gardening, her flowers, knitting and crocheting.



Survivors include her sons: Larry and Ruth Ann Baker, Gerald Baker, Dennis and Patricia Baker all of Coleman, six grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, sister Crista Ebert of Herford Germany, several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Lisa Ranck and granddaughter-in-law Christie Baker.



Funeral services will be private with burial in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.