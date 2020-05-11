Ann Carolyn (Metcalf) Votaw
Ann Carolyn (Metcalf) Votaw, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, at the Midland King's Daughters Home.
Ann was born in Saginaw, June 10, 1937 and was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jean Metcalf; brothers, Bob, Ed, Bill and Tom; and sisters, Dorothy, Donna and Margaret.
She is survived by her elder sister, Ruth Mitchell of Midland; her husband of nearly 60 years, Richard Votaw of Midland; her sons, Scott Votaw (Carol) of Rochester Hills, Mich., Steve Votaw (Ginger) of Dexter, Mich.; daughters, RuthAnn Ostrowski (Bogus) of Kenilworth, Ill. and Susan Votaw of Sparta, Mich.; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Aside from her years in college, Ann was a lifelong Midland resident. She graduated from Midland High School in 1955 and from Michigan State University with a bachelor of science in nursing in 1959 and remained in close contact with her MSU nursing classmates for 60 years. Ann married Richard Votaw on May 21, 1960 and worked as a nurse until the day before the birth of their first child a year later. She then dedicated herself to raising a family.
Ann loved traveling with her husband and they had many adventures together, especially following his retirement, after which they were inseparable. She also enjoyed gardening and was accomplished at counted cross-stitch, needlepoint and quilting. Her works of art are treasured by her family.
Ann had an indomitable spirit that helped her largely overcome heart surgery in 2002 and a nearly fatal stroke in 2009 that left her unable to read, but, remarkably, able to write. Unfortunately, the stroke prevented her from further needlework, but Ann cherished time spent with family and friends. Ann's first granddaughter called Ann's husband "Papa" and, since Ann was always with him, she became "Papa's Lady," an appellation she adored. Papa's Lady loved her grandchildren and making memories with them, especially at the family cottage on Clear Lake. She will be missed by her family and dear friends and many others whose lives she touched.
Ann was a member of the Memorial Presbyterian Church her entire life. She was a longtime member of King's Daughters and Sons, the P.E.O Sisterhood and a hospital volunteer.
Those planning a charitable expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland King's Daughters Home and P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter CZ.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral service will not be held at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date followed by interment at the Memorial Presbyterian Church's on-site columbarium. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com. Arrangements were made with the Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 11, 2020.