Former Midland resident, Ann (Smith
) Rollo, 54, of Pennington, N.J., died of cancer on Dec. 21, 2019. She was born in Ann Arbor on March 15, 1965 to Dr. Donald and Louise Smith. In Midland she attend Adams, Carpenter, Central Intermediate, and Midland Hgh schools. Ann was also very active in Fleet Feet Track Club and Midland Speedskating Club. After graduating from Smith College she worked for Microsoft Corp in Charlotte, N.C. where she met her husband, L. Daniel Rollo. They moved to New Jersey and she was involved in youth activities and community affairs. Ann is survived by her parents, Don and Louise Smith of Lacey, Wash.; sister, Laure (Seth McEvoy) Smith; brothers, Don (Tracy) Smith, Jay (Karin Roberts) Smith; nephew, Benny Smith-Roberts; her husband, Dan Rollo; and children, Danny, Will and Emma at home. Burial will be in Hopewell, N.J.