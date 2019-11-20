Ann M. (Little) Davis, 60, of Clio, formerly of Mount Morris and Midland, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 with her family by her side. The daughter of the late Anderson R. and Charity A. (Smith
) Little was born on in Midland, July 26, 1959 where she was raised, educated and was a 1977 graduate of Bullock Creek High School. Ann worked many years as an LPN with various nursing homes in the area. She enjoyed spending time with her son, grandson and her cats, Tigger and Angel. On Oct. 1, 1994, she married Thomas R. Davis in Mount Morris. After 25 years of marriage, he passed away February 2019.
Surviving is her son, Shane (Courtney Wall) Little of Swartz Creek; grandchildren, Max Little and McKenzie Wall; siblings, Tim (Carol) Little of Wheeler, Tony (Dawn) Little of Midland, Holly (John Faust) Luebke of Alanson; special aunts, Diane (Chuck) Scribner, Nyla Little; special niece, Haylee Luebke; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by her infant siblings, Steven and Tammy Little.
In accordance with Ann's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home, 4210 N. Saginaw Road, Midland, MI 48640. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be next to her husband in Flint Memorial Park in Mount Morris. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ann's name may be offered to the wishes of the family. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com