Ann owned many businesses, including Greendale Grocery and the Silver Dollar Bar, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed golfing, water and the beach, hunting sea shells. She wil be fondly remembered as a prankster.



Ann is survived by her children, Mark Allen, Michael (Renee) Allen, Sandra (John) LaPrad; grandchildren, Michael Allen, Lindsey Allen, Bethany LaPrad, Angela LaPrad, Jordan Allen and Raleigh Allen. She is also survived by her siblings, Tom Richmond, Linda Cunningham, Bill Richmond and Alice (Toby) Weaver.



Along with her husband and parents Ann was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Newton, Don Richmond, John Richmond.



The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Jennifer and Jamie, along with Heartland Riverside Healthcare for the wonderful care they gave Ann.



A visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon. A private burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens at a later date.



Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Michigan PKU or the JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



