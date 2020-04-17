Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie Erickson Gates. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Marie Erickson Gates

Ann Marie Erickson Gates, 58 of Midland, died Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at Brittany Manor in Midland. She was born August 29, 1961 in Bethesda, Maryland the daughter of Raymond H. and Phyllis Jean (Collins) Erickson. Ann Marie was a graduate of Merrill High School class of 1979 and was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed painting, puzzles, family gatherings and the time spent with her nieces and nephews. Ann Marie is survived by her parents Raymond and Phyllis Erickson of Midland; brothers Michael (Robin) Erickson of Midland and James (Tina) Erickson of Wheeler, and sister Diane Erickson of Midland. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Olivia Erickson, Joseph Erickson, William Erickson, Timothy (Lauren) LeTourneau and Zachary (Chrissy) LeTourneau; great nieces and nephews Hudson, Vaeda, Lincoln, Aidyn and Alliyah. Ann Marie was preceded in death by her husband James Lee Gates in 2010.

Due to restrictions on social gathering a private family service has taken place. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Brittany Manor or DaVita Dialysis Centers.

Funeral and cremation services have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





